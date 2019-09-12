St. Joseph’s Park: A Rochester treasure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the absolute treasures in the city of Rochester is St. Joseph’s Park on Franklin Street.

Built by German immigrants in 1843, a devastating fire claimed most of this Catholic church in 1974. All that remained was the clock tower and adjoining walls.

It now serves as a spectacular little park. A viewer even reached out to let us know that their daughter was wed there last Saturday.

Legend has it that George Eastman would set his watch according to the time on the tower, and in fact he donated money to get the tower fixed in the early 1900s.

The Landmark Society helped bring this local icon back to life.