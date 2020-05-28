Live Now
Springtime serenity at Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re seeking some springtime serenity where you can still safely social distance, check out the iconic Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua.

This Finger Lakes destination has been impacted by the pandemic, like everyone else.

This property dates back to 1887 and the gardens are simply magnificent. The Japanese garden is really quite a sight, as are the other eight gardens.

They are eagerly awaiting phase four of New York state’s reopening plans so they host weddings and other special events, but folks can still go there to enjoy a peaceful walk.

The gardens have limited hours: Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The historic buildings remain closed, and admission is just $5 until it can fully reopen.

Sonnenberg Gardens is an absolute Finger Lakes treasure, so go enjoy it! Plenty of space to safely socially distance as well

