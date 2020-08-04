Soaking in the history and serenity of Garrett Chapel overlooking Keuka Lake

BLUFF POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — I took my camera to one of the most serene spots in all of New York state Monday.

I went to Bluff Point, overlooking Keuka Lake, and soaked in the sights and sounds at the Garrett Memorial Chapel there.

This treasure dates back to the 1930s. It’s tucked away on a heavily wooded hillside — the legacy left behind by Paul and Evelyn Garrett who ran one of America’s largest wine making companies, The Garrett Company, which lasts 100 years.

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

This chapel was built in honor of their son who died of illness; the family interred in the crypt there.

Folks can respectfully walk the grounds when the gate is open, best to check their website first.

It’s so peaceful there on Caretaker Drive.