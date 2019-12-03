Snowy spectacle at frozen falls of Taughannock

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — I saw some of the most splendid winter scenery I have ever witnessed Tuesday down in the Finger Lakes at Taughannock Falls State Park.

I arrived at the vista around 7:30 a.m. where about a foot of untouched snow greeted me. Not a soul was around and so I was the sole person to soak in the majestic ambiance that this regional treasure delivers.

The waterfall, at 215 feet high, was sensational. Snow was resting along the towering pines there. This is one of the few state parks that keeps trails open in the wintertime — some of the other parks in the region have restrictions this time of year.

Off the charts beauty on this frigid morning. The wind chill was about 10 degrees so it was, as I like to say, frigid and fantastic.