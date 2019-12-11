Snow greets Letchworth on 2-year anniversary of Genesee Arch Bridge

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — I followed the weather radar on the News 8 Weather app and went where I knew I wold see a blanket of snow Wednesday morning.

That place was Letchworth State Park, a place that has yet to disappoint me.

It was just beautiful there, as the sun was rising and peaking through the trees.

Path to Paradise: Frigid and fantastic at Letchworth State Park this morning. Posted by John Kucko Digital on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

It had snowed rather heavily for about 40 minutes while it was still dark, putting some white back on the ground there.

Signs of those pesky leaves from fall were still evident as well — one tree in particular always holds onto its leaves.

I also went down there today to commemorate the two-year anniversary of when the Genesee Arch Bridge opened.

It was December 11, 2019 when the first train crossed the new arch, and I was able to get a westbound freight train there this morning.