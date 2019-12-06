Snow-covered barns the focus of Kucko’s Camera

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — I have been blessed to have been able to shoot a winter season’s worth of snow barn shots all week.

Starting in Perinton with a small barn that dates back to 1875. It used to be park of a dairy farm back in the day and the snow was really coming down there Friday.

Heading east from there to Wayne County, which has some of the best barns in New York State, especially in Marion where I found an old cobblestone barn. You don’t see a lot of them anymore!

Then there was a beautiful gray barn with a stone foundation — 1800s beauty in all its glory.

Every barn has a story to tell, like this one not far from Seneca Lake. It’s an old grain barn and the texture of the wood is so rich.

Last but not least, the 1880s Buffalo Bills barn in Sodus.