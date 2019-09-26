Sky erupts with color for stunning sunrise

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday was off to an amazing start with a stunning sunrise sky ahead of the morning rain.

The early morning twilight erupted in full at about 6:25 a.m. and the view looking east toward Walworth was pretty spectacular.

Then it began to fade, but not for long. Ten minutes later the sky absolutely erupted with burst of sensational color.

Steady rain moved in shortly thereafter, but just goes to show you, the early bird gets the worm — or in this case, a view of nature’s beauty.