Signs of spring at Highland Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sun was shining on this spectacular Thursday morning, so it was a perfect chance to enjoy a walk at a Rochester treasure; Highland Park.

The birds were out in force, and a nice variety of them at that. A cardinal was soaking in the sun there and this will only get better by the week as we get closer to spring.

I was in search of a woodpecker after hearing one, and then captured this:

Just a terrific morning to see and hear the natural beauty.

There were a lot of blue jays at Highland Park as well. The vibrant blue added a splash of color against the drab branches.

And then the topper; a cardinal in flight.

Signs of spring as buds begin to emerge on the trees there and in just over wo months, the Lilac Festival will commence.

