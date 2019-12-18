Severe shoreline weather compared to inland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a different world along the shoreline of Lake Ontario Wednesday morning.

The snow was falling, the wind was howling, and the temperature was dropping.

And while this was going on, a mile inland it was nice, sunny, and dry.

In the few minutes I was at Webster Park, the conditions went from snow, to clear and sunshine, and then back to snow again.

It was a relatively typical lake effect event there and as I left, that lake band dropped south of Route 104, making travel a challenge in select spots.

Often this time of year, the scenery on the lakeshore is entirely different than everywhere else — today was one of those instances.