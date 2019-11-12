Scenic snow: Taking advantage of first winter storm

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — I had to take advantage of the season’s first winter blast so I was all over the place Tuesday, but one spot really stood out.

The scenery was spectacular at Stony Brook State Park down near Dansville. While Rochester got most of it’s snow overnight and early morning, huge flakes were bursting there at the noon hour Tuesday, and it was coming down hard!

Stony Brook is always spectacular, but catch it after a fresh snowfall, and it’s downright magical!

I hear from so many people who used to swim there back in the day, and this is one of those state parks that really separates our states from so many others — and on this day it was at its finest.

Tremendous winter scenery there (even though winter doesn’t officially start for another 39 days).

Of course, if I was I was heading that way I had to make a stop at Letchworth too.

And while I was down there, a swing through Wellsville to see the 1868 Pink House seemed like a logical stop as well.

All in all, a busy yet beautiful day capturing the first major snowfall of the season.