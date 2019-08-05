Savoring summer in Wayne County

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Wanting to savor the summer morning this Monday, John Kucko took his camera to Wayne County and waited.

About an hour later, just north of Newark, near Arcadia, he captured the Ontario Midland chugging along on a local run.

These summer shots remind us that summer days will go fast now, giving way to that crisp air and fall color, for many, a favorite time of year.

Of course that will lead us right into the harsh grip of winter and those Polar Express captures.

The point of all of this? Savor summer while you can!