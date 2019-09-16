Savor the end of summer at Maplewood Rose Garden

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Given the spectacular forecast for the next several days, a trip to the Maplewood Rose Garden at Maplewood Park may be worth the effort.

The 300 varieties of roses there have re-emerged, it’s known as a “second flush.” With some 3,000 roses on site, it’s an exceptional sight right now, much like they were in late June.

Park staff deadheads the roses in early July, by snipping the tops of the flowers after they peak, allowing them to reproduce again. With a couple more days of sunshine, these roses will soon be in full bloom once again.

During the day is a perfect time to go, to avoid crowds, with sun-splashed splendor at one of Rochester’s true treasures, which has been along the Genesee River since 1888.