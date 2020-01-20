Salmon River Falls freezes over, creates icy spectacle

ORWELL, N.Y. (WROC) — I have been waiting for frozen waterfalls and Monday morning I knew to take 104 East all the way to the end, and then a few more miles into Oswego County.

There I found my spot, at Salmon River Falls in Orwell, New York. This is state protected land and one of the gems in our state. Sparkling snow and ice dazzle onlookers near this 110-foot high waterfall.

The temperature there was three degrees as the sun emerged Monday morning. As they say, there is cold and then there is North Country cold.

This was the place to go see heavy icing on a waterfall. A terrific spot any time of year, but especially during winter.