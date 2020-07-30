Sail boat races and storm chasing during with a tornado to the south

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — Every Wednesday night the Rochester Yacht Club stages a sailboat race and last night I hopped on board after an invite from my colleague here at News 8, Scott Baker — I call him Skipper Scott.

With severe weather to Rochester’s south, even a tornado warning, we set sail to compete with ten other boats on the open waters of Lake Ontario.

The backdrop of the ominous skies was amazing, and the teamwork and communication involved was a sight to behold.

It gave me a new appreciation when I see these sailboats from the shoreline and it was yet another reminder that we are so fortunate to have a Great Lake on top of us here in western New York.

And with stormy skies, and the sun peaking out, the spring to the finish line was fabulous — what a blast!