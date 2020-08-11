Russian voyage sailing around the world travels through Western New York

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The amazing voyage of Russian sailors boating around the world continues.

It was an adventure that began two years ago, but a quest that brought these travelers through Western New York the past few days.

From Russia with Love: Amazing “around the world” voyage continues for Russian sailor who began trip from Moscow two years ago. COVID-19 be damned, he continues adventure—now heading west along Erie Canal in WNY. @News_8 @NYSCanalCorp @ErieCanalMuseum @JimCantore @wxbywilliams pic.twitter.com/GypeGQt5GO — John Kucko (@john_kucko) August 7, 2020

After slowly passing through our part of the Erie Canal late last week, their 18th century replica boat, made of pine, went through two locks in Lockport on Sunday.

From there they took aim at North Tonawanda where the Erie Canal ends, and that’s where they’ve been since.

Circling the Globe: Russian sailors began “around the world” voyage two years ago, they’ve finally made it to Erie Canal in WNY. Vessel (42 feet long, 14 tons, 3 masts) is wood replica of 18th century boat. Estimated additional year to go in voyage. @CBSSunday @worldsailing pic.twitter.com/HXh3GZTyxq — John Kucko (@john_kucko) August 7, 2020

They are now at a small boat yard where the canal empties into Tonawanda Creek. A crane was used to set up a mast — only one mast will go up.

The issue these last two days was the wind from the southwest, which is the direction they need to travel in to reach and go across Lake Erie. The sailors say they hope to get there Wednesday.

In the meantime they swam in the cool Western New York waters.

It’ll be at least another year before the make it hope to St. Petersburg, Russia — amazing.