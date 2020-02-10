Polar Express: Amtrak crosses Genesee arch bridge at Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — A rare sight over the Genesee River at Letchworth State Park Monday.

For just the second time ever, an Amtrak train crossed the arch bridge there.

The first time was a month ago.

Polar Express: 18 degrees as @Amtrak engine, for first time ever, crosses the new Genesee Arch Bridge at Letchworth SP today. Will soon transport new Next Gen. High Speed train from Alstom (Hornell) to Colorado for testing. @News_8 @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/MbyhgZlvXy — John Kucko (@john_kucko) January 9, 2020

This short train was on its way to Hornell and the Alstom plant there.

It’s at Alstom where the future of passenger rail service is being assembled. The first one is nearly done and int he coming weeks the new train will be pulled out of Hornell and on its way to Colorado for testing by the Federal Railroad Authority.

It’s a multi-week process, and once this train passes inspection, they will start making many more at Hornell.

It’s all part of a $2.5 billion deal with Amtrak.

Monday, two engines, a sleeper car and a baggage car, were brought down there.