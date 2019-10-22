Peak foliage at a Rochester mainstay: Mount Hope Cemetery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The best place for autumn in Rochester right now is the iconic Mount Hope Cemetery.

The fall color at America’s oldest municipal cemetery is breathtaking.

The resting place for more than 350,000 has been around since 1838, and that means it has a lot of age-old trees.

Some 2,000 trees are cataloged there, most of them mature.

This is one of the best spots for autumn color int he northeast, and it tends to peak in late October, so it’s really good there right now, and will be for several more days.

Reminder to be respectful of your surroundings as Mount Hope is truly a Rochester treasure.