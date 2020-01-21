‘Pancake ice’ returns along Webster shoreline

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been cold as ice the last several days, and I really enjoy the ice as long as I don’t fall on it or slide on it with the car.

However, I really enjoy what has returned to the Lake Ontario shoreline at Webster Park. Of course I’m talking about the “ice plates,” or “pancake ice” which have returned in full force.

They’res something about these formations that really intrigue me; they’re like small puzzle pieces, each interlocking perfectly with the one next to it.

As the Lake Ontario water moves, so do the ice plates.

With milder weather on the way, some of this will soon be gone. Any kind of wind from the due south will send much of it out to sea.