‘Pancake ice’ creates an amazing sight along Lake Ontario shoreline

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another amazing sight along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Webster Friday.

I cannot get enough of what is referred to as “Pancake Ice.”

Weirdly enough, Thursday at the same location all of the ice was on west side of the pier and none was on the east. Friday, all the ice moved to the east side and the west side was empty — nature is strange.

Pancake Ice can vary in size from one foot in diameter up to ten feet. It is formed by that ice and slush clamming into each other from the waves in the water.

It’s an amazing vista, especially from the air, and it’s hard to see from the ground.

Glad I caught it when I did, because our forecast indicates that all of this will likely be gone by the weekend.