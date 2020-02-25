One year ago: Lake Ontario’s rage amid windstorm

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WROC) — It was one year ago Tuesday when a wind storm struck the region. It was on that day that I saw rage like I’ve never seen before along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

I was in Oswego where I witnessed a serious tour de force there. The 1934 lighthouse was taking a direct hit from the waves and the surge.

The 80 MPH Gust: Wind gust recorded at 80 MPH at 8:54am along Lake Ontario at the Oswego Coast Guard station. Here are 40 raw seconds captured in that timeframe. Hurricane force on this Great Lake today. @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @JamesGilbertWX @TomNiziol @wxbywilliams pic.twitter.com/saxiDHlaNW — John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 26, 2019

Wind gusts at that moment closed at 80 miles per hour — hurricane force — and it was a sustained event.

The wind ramped up the day before and it was like that for several hours, leaving many without power.

We are entering that time of year where Mother nature often delivers dramatic conditions.

This was the most challenging time I’ve ever had shooting with my camera.

With a death group on the tripod and lens to try and and capture steady footage — exactly one year ago.