One million sunflowers at Thorn Farm in Clyde

CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — July and August signal the emergence of sunflowers in the region and one of my favorite farms has lots of them!

I’m talking about Thorn Farm in Clyde. Daniel Thorn has 200 acres of sunflowers and each summer he allows me to visit his fields to see this beauty.

In a good summer he will harvest one million sunflowers. He sells sunflower seeds, mixed wild bird seed, along with oats, hat, straw, corn, and more.

The Thorn family has farmed this land for two centuries. They are sensational stewards of this great land.

Daniel tells me the summer has been harsh for planting, with hot days and little rain until recently.

Still, this enormous field should be peaking in another week to ten days.

It’ an active farm, please no trespassing. You can still catch some good views from the road there in Clyde.