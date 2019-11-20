November to remember … for fans of snow and cold

Kucko's Camera

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With an early season snowstorm and some record breaking temperatures, it has been a November to Remember over the past week.

The weather has allowed for some captures that normally would take until late December or January to get — I’m talking about the ice along Lake Ontario, on the piers and railings in the area.

This was an unexpected gift the last few days with bitter cold, perhaps a precursor of things to come.

There’s something about the ice and the sun that provides a stunning optic.

A unique beauty with the wrath of winter — even though it’s still fall and will remain so for another month and two days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss