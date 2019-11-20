November to remember … for fans of snow and cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With an early season snowstorm and some record breaking temperatures, it has been a November to Remember over the past week.

The weather has allowed for some captures that normally would take until late December or January to get — I’m talking about the ice along Lake Ontario, on the piers and railings in the area.

This was an unexpected gift the last few days with bitter cold, perhaps a precursor of things to come.

There’s something about the ice and the sun that provides a stunning optic.

A unique beauty with the wrath of winter — even though it’s still fall and will remain so for another month and two days.