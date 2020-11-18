Skip to content
November snow on Western New York’s rolling hills
Kucko's Camera
by:
John Kucko
Posted:
Nov 18, 2020 / 04:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2020 / 04:39 PM EST
News 8’s John Kucko chases some of the season’s early snowfall.
