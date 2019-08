ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Clouds can often be a good thing at sunset, and the other night on Lake Ontario was proof.

At the sun was setting, it tucked away behind some cumulous clouds and the glow that followed was a beautiful sight.

Beams of light were aiming skyward as the sun was setting behind them. The effect was like a giant marquee spotlight.

Yet another reminder of how terrific the natural beauty is in our little corner of the world.