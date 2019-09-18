Mt. Morris’ rock salt mountain

MT. MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s unavoidable as one travels along 390 down at Mount Morris.

The massive mountain of salt at American Rock Salt.

Some 700,000 tons of road salt have been mined and readied to make roads and highways safe throughout the northeast.

Between 150 to 200 trucks lineup each day there, loading it up with salt and transporting it across America.

In two weeks they will also load up trains each day and transport it that way too.

American Rock Salt is the largest salt mine in North America and generations of miners, locally, have worked in the salt mines there.

It’s hard work they do, but it’s important work as well as they keep our roads safe in the winter time.