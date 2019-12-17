Mount Hope Cemetery: Enjoying a Rochester treasure in the winter time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s often referred to as a cemetery within a forest.

Mount Hope Cemetery is one of the most beautiful spots in Western New York all year round, but go there on a wintry day and it’s out of this world.

I spent about three hours there Tuesday and as much as I enjoyed the autumn splendor at this iconic resting place, the winter vistas there are simply fantastic.

And it’s a humbling experience to walk around Mount Hope and reflect on the life’s work of the people buried there among the 350,000 interred — Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Nathaniel Rochester, Frank Gannett, and Malcolm Glazier to name a few.