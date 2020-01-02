Morning sky stuns Western New York with brilliant array of color

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — I could see the very early makings of a stunning sky while it was still dark this morning, so my hopes were high as I got in the car to find a spot to take pictures,

I went along the Erie Canal in Fairport, a spot I can get to quickly and the morning twilight was getting better by the minute looking toward the Parker Street bridge.

From there it got otherworldly — epic in fact!

This sky could be seen from here to the Southern Tier, Central New York; I heard from dozens of folks all over the state.

We don’t get these every day, so when they emerge, you got to take advantage.

Feeling the good karma, I went out to get my first train show of 2020 as well from the top of the Gorsline building as a pair of Red Kansas City southern engines led a freight train west. A good day!