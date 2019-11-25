Model train display marvels at Aman’s Farm and Market

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — If you want to enjoy a festive experience this holiday season you’ve got to check out the model train layout on display at Aman’s Farm and Market on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

I got a sneak peak at it Monday — Maureen and Joe Stuhler have brought back their Christmas village there, complete with more than 170 buildings. It’s an incredible display that will be up from Thanksgiving to New Years.

They do this every year in honor of their late sons Devin and Joel. It takes them about four weeks to set up. You can purchase a mini-holiday angel there and proceeds go to the Irondequoit Food Cupboard.

Aman’s goes way back to 1840, back when it was just a little roadside stand.

Now, it’s a perfect venue for what I like to call “The Polar Express extraordinaire.”