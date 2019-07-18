Maid of the Mist: Cool off with a view

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday’s weather is hot and muggy, some might even say oppressive, so it’s the perfect conditions to take a ride.

And not just any old ride, but on the iconic Maid of the Mist. The legendary vessel has been giving tour rides at the falls since 1846, and never have they had a female captain — until this year.

That history-making captain, Henrietta native Kaitlynn McHenry, is no stranger to Western New York waterways. She spend 14 years working the Colonial Belle on the Erie Canal in Fairport. Now she leads the way one of the most famous boat tours in the world.

News 8’s John Kucko hopped on board Thursday morning and had total access to the refreshing ride and majestic waterfall views.

John also sat down for an interview with Kait, and News 8 will have that full story on Monday, June 22, where she shares what it’s like for a local girl who is living her dream and making history all at the same time.