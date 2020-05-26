Lilacs burst into bloom at Highland Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Better late than never!

Highland Park’s famous lilacs have erupted in full, much later than usual.

Had there been a Lilac Festival this year, they would have been no where near what they are right now.

I’ve been going there each May, as long as I’ve been here at News 8, which is 29 years, and I don’t ever remember the lilacs looking this good.

Stunning and vibrant colors compounded with a sensational fragrance. My guess is by this weekend they will be considerably past peak.

Such a wide variety from the hundreds of lilac bushes at this local treasure of a park.

And plenty of space to social distance, but still, bring a mask.