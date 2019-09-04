Lightning storm a backdrop for Fairport lift bridge closure

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A wild Wednesday morning.

A thunder and lightning storm served as an alarm clock for many in the region, including those who got an early start to check out the closure of the Fairport lift bridge.

The light show was impressive around 6 a.m. with bolts coming down in the distance and storms seemingly all around the Fairport area. The view down the Erie Canal, looking east, was impressive as well.

The bridge did a ceremonial lift at about 11:20 a.m. and the only true way to appreciate the view was from aboard a boat (shout out to Captain Dre aboard the Huck Finn).

Last Lifts of the Lift Bridge: Iconic 1914 Fairport Lift Bridge spanning Erie Canal closes at 7:00am tomorrow for year long rehab. Built on bias with no two angles alike, there’s no bridge like it in world. This was one of the last lifts today. @News_8 @NYSCanalCorp pic.twitter.com/47ufUeIDQQ — John Kucko (@john_kucko) September 3, 2019

This was the last lift for awhile, as the bridge is to remain in the up position as the yearlong project begins.

Crews will shore up much of this iconic bridge over the next 12-13 months, ensuring its legacy remains for decades to come.