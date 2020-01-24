Letchworth sunrise offers stunning array of colors, plus polka dot barn surprises

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — It has been a fun week with the camera, capped off with a beautiful sight Friday morning.

Check out the sky as sunrise approached at Letchworth State Park.

It had been more than two weeks since my last visit there — a breathtaking vista to begin the day and a spectacular way to end the work week.

From there I went to North Bergen, there are some nice barns out there and lots of horse farms in that part of Genesee County; a wonderful area.

And then I found the polka dot bar. Many folks have given me a heads up about this 1880s barn.

Back in the day, part of this farm harvested corn and wheat. The owner always wanted to put colored circles on the barn and he did just that a couple years ago.

It took him eight weeks to paint, and he figures he has about 750 polka dots on this one-of-a-kind barn.