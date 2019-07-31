Letchworth State Park’s old trestle: From 1875 to 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Exactly 144 years ago today, on July 31, 187, the old trestle, at what is now Letchworth State Park, began passing trains over the Genesee River gorge there.

For decades and generations it served multiple railroad companies, carrying freight, and in the early days, passengers as well.

The trestle was built in just three months time, an astonishing accomplishment as it replaced the wooden bridge in the exact same spot that it caught fire and collapsed into the river below just a few months prior.

Known by railroaders as “Old Shaky,” the bridge lasted for more than 142 years. Its last train was December 11, 2019.

The new arch was built and the trestle no longer needed, and less than 100 days later, it was gone for good.

Gone, but not forgotten.