Letchworth State Park a must-visit for fall foliage chasers

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — September to Ocotber, summer to fall; that terriffic time of year when the trees begin to change.

We will go from lush green, to the vibrancy of autumn color, when the sunrise illuminates those golden hues.

The video above features clips from two years ago, and this is just how much the look of the Genesee River gorge will change there in 60 days time.

I’ll tell you this: The river is nowehere near what it was then, we seriously need rain.

But we are fast approaching that magical time of year: Fall’s glory.

Embrace it while you can because fall is fleeting.