Letchworth Legend: Native American Chief keeps watch over gorge

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — Something interesting is visible right now at Letchworth State Park.

No, not the hot air balloons, but those are cool too.

This is different, very different. When the Genesee River Flow is just right, you can see the side profile of what appears to be a Native American chief.

Legend has it, the chief keeps watch over the gorge there as he looks north. The Seneca Tribe has deep historical roots in that area and this is a tale that’s been talked about for generations.

You have to be looking at it, directly from the side. It’s an area of the waterfall where the rock is somewhat exposed. Pretty cool!