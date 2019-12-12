Last full moon of 2019 comes at 12:12 on 12/12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An absolutely breathtaking sight late last night and into this morning.

At 12:12 am. on December 12, we saw the last full moon of the year and I had to head out last night to see it.

Full Moon Finale: On this 12/12 at 12:12am EST the final full moon of 2019 occurred, known as the Cold Moon. Captured this last evening here in WNY as the clouds were whisking by. @spann @wnywxguy @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @wxbywilliams @TomNiziol pic.twitter.com/Pu6tTcOZjR — John Kucko (@john_kucko) December 12, 2019

Its referred to as a Cold Moon, and indeed it was. Wind chill was about 7-8 degrees when I was out there.

There were the most amazing clouds, so incredible that my normal footage appeared to look like a time lapse, but it was captured in real time as the clouds were being swept away from the wind aloft.

It made for a stunniny visual as the moon was brilliant, and then dark, over and over again.

And as many of you saw early this morning, the moon was absolutely beautiful at sunrise.

Last night’s moon was at a high trajectory, and a stunning sight to say the least.