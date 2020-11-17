Skip to content
Lake effect snow arrives for first time of season
Kucko's Camera
by:
John Kucko
Posted:
Nov 17, 2020 / 04:39 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2020 / 04:39 PM EST
News 8’s John Kucko takes you on a hunt for some frozen precipitation.
