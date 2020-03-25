Keuka Outlet Trail perfect spot for spring hiking outing

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — If you want a suggestion of a place that is full of nature, wide open space, and a seven mile hiking trail, may I recommend the Keuka Outlet Trail.

I went there Tuesday morning to see the refreshing water connecting Keuka lake and Seneca Lake, from Penn Yan to Dresden.

The sounds of nature there are enchanting:

I only saw two people while I was there and Cascade Mill Falls is just sensational. This area has a number of remnants from old working mills from back in the day.

The Keuka Outlet has some terrific flow to it right now — prime time for this Finger Lakes treasure.