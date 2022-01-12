Kucko’s Camera: Wintry Walk at Salmon River Falls in Orwell, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — TYKEs Theatre - Theatre Young Kids Enjoy - will present "The Sharing Stone" with performances at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, January 15, and 16.

The original script is written by Mary Krickmire and TYKEs’ co-founders, Gina Donahue and Freyda Schneider. The production will feature four local adult professional actors: Lauren MacDonough, Mary Krickmire, Ian Cannioto, and Ged Owen. It also features a score composed and performed by TYKEs’ long-time music director Jim Schmitt.