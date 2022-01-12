Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds
Top Stories
RBTL to require vaccination for guests 5 and up beginning Feb. 14
Pittsford’s Amy Feng named a top student scientist in country
NYC students walk out, demand better COVID safety, short-term remote option
Video
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Josh Allen was the #1 fantasy football quarterback, again
Top Stories
Kucherov’s hat trick leads Lightning over Sabres 6-1
Bills vs. Patriots: Stories, odds, stats & how to watch Saturday’s playoff game
Have Bills tickets? Saturday’s game could be one of the coldest home games in history
Fans help out after Bills Elvis says tailgate gear was taken during game
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Pittsford’s Amy Feng named a top student scientist in country
Top Stories
NYC students walk out, demand better COVID safety, short-term remote option
Video
Top Stories
TYKEs presents ‘The Sharing Stone’
Video
Meet Marie Cinti, Penfield’s new Town Supervisor: ‘It’s the place I call home ‘
Kucko’s Camera: Wintry Walk at Salmon River Falls in Orwell, New York
Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Hope
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Best Reviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Food For Families
What’s Good
Top Stories
New local nurse program aims for faster 911 response time, alleviate EMS strain
Video
Top Stories
Could snow days be a thing of the past?
Remembering Howard Weiss: Founder of RPYO 50 years ago, former RPO concertmaster
Video
RCSD teacher performed in Rose Parade marching band
Video
Town of Perinton proposes tax break for volunteer firefighters, ambulance workers
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
January 15 2022 08:15 pm
Kucko’s Camera: Wintry Walk at Salmon River Falls in Orwell, New York
Kucko's Camera
Posted:
Jan 12, 2022 / 12:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2022 / 12:43 PM EST
News 8’s John Kucko went east to Oswego County Monday to see some winter wonder.
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Rochester woman arrested for promoting prison contraband
Local college student opens Buffalo Bills store in Rochester: 'No other store like it'
Gallery
New York State Police clarify pistol permit recertification dates
Q&A with URMC doctor on diversion, hospital capacity amid omicron surge
Video
Armed suspect dead after barricade incident in Penn Yan
Suspects in custody after carjacking on North Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Video
SNAP households to receive maximum level of benefits in January
Ontario County discontinues COVID-19 contact tracing after NYS drops requirement
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A ‘warmer’ feeling Wednesday with snow showers tonight
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center