Kucko’s Camera: Wildlife at Webster’s North Ponds Park

Cloud cover is already on the rise early this evening as temperatures top out in the lower 50s. Despite our afternoon sun it was a brisk, spring day overall that was still great to get outside in. Friday won't be quite as sunny with cooler air and rain showers to contend with as we end the week. Details below:

Clouds start to build overnight and a wave of energy will bring rain showers into the region early Friday morning. Expect off and on passing showers through the afternoon that is umbrella-worthy, but there will be some breaks in the rain. It is important to note that temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 40s and 30s for some, with numbers nearing freezing at higher elevations south of Rochester. If you are at or above 1,000 ft elevation, there is a chance you see some wet flakes. It does not last long, but afternoon highs struggle yet again to get out of the 50s.