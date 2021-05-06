Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
New laundromat employs individuals with developmental disabilities
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Keeping cool with some rain to end the week Friday
Twitter suspends ‘From the desk of Donald J. Trump’ account
277 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate
Video
School of the Arts evacuated, students dismissed due to campus threat
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Re-shuffling the AFC: Where the Bills stand after draft, free agency
Top Stories
Top-seeded RIT defeats Union in the Liberty League semifinal
Fairport tops Pittsford in Wednesday night boys lacrosse action
Red Wings GM on new baseball spectator rules in New York: ‘Things just got a lot easier’
Video
Pittsford, Rush-Henrietta pick up Tuesday night girls lacrosse wins
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
New laundromat employs individuals with developmental disabilities
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Keeping cool with some rain to end the week Friday
Top Stories
Kucko’s Camera: Wildlife at Webster’s North Ponds Park
Video
Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Youth ice hockey activities can resume, vaccine clinic at Lilac Festival
Video
Family offers vintage Corvette, $10,000 as reward for answers in cold case murder
Video
Pa. Republicans want to ban vaccine passports, Democrats call it an unneeded distraction
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Lilac Festival
Rochester Rundown
Top Stories
Veteran News 8 WROC anchor Maureen McGuire to retire in August
Top Stories
News 8 WROC wins regional Murrow Awards for Breaking News Coverage, Digital Excellence
CMAC to reopen for 2021 season, full summer lineup to be announced
Video
Parcel 5 transformation complete, ‘At the 5’ expected to open Memorial Day
Video
Four inductees announced for Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 class
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Kucko’s Camera: Wildlife at Webster’s North Ponds Park
Kucko's Camera
by:
John Kucko
Posted:
May 6, 2021 / 04:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2021 / 04:28 PM EDT
News 8’s John Kucko found some feathered friends Thursday.
Trending Stories
Residents at Rochester apartment complex fed up with trash pileup, RHA addressing issue
Video
Veteran News 8 WROC anchor Maureen McGuire to retire in August
Landlords, tenants navigating the extension of eviction moratorium in New York
Video
Florida principal under investigation after paddling child
Video
Child Tax Credit gives parents financial flexibility, but some may opt out
Video
2 arrested in Rochester assault, robbery that resulted in woman’s death
Video
Amazon requests waiver on some local labor requirement for construction on new Gates facility
Video
DA: Missing Buff State student appears to have died of suicide
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Keeping cool with some rain to end the week Friday
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss