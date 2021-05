Once again, the Rochester area saw wide ranging conditions today, a classic spring temperature setup that had people shivering near Lake Ontario while areas south of the Thruway basked in balmy breezes.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT: A passing rogue thunderstorm is still not out of the question well south and east of Rochester into this evening. The environment south of the Thruway supports their brief development. One renegade storm may briefly produce a downpour with gusty winds. At this juncture, it seems like we should be able to dodge any severe weather with the stronger thunderstorms staying over parts of the Southern Tier into south central New York and the northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures tonight in Rochester dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.