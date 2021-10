Rain, rain, and more rain. A nor'easter to bring coastal flooding to many along the New England Coastline will bring a driving rain to us locally. The closer you are to low pressure in the Atlantic, the more rain you will get.

The storm is strengthening, and enough convection overhead will provide rain throughout this morning and well into the evening. Showers taper off from west to east and finish closer to midnight as the storm sags south and eventually pulls out into the Atlantic.