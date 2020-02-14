Kucko’s Camera: Special Valentine’s Day captures

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — There are certain signs one sees when you’re on in nature and given Friday is Valentine’s Day, I want to share a couple of special captures relating to this day.

First, to Taughannock Falls in Trumansburgh, north of Ithaca. If you closely above this 215 foot high waterfall, you’ll see the shape of a heart formed amidst the trees and Taughannock Creek and the surrounding gorge wall.

The most pronounced one I ever saw was at a June sunrise at Letchworth. As the fog hovers there about the Genesee River, the well-defined heart can be seen, but some of those branches were lost to wind events and that visual is not what it once was.

Happy Valentine’s Day Everyone.