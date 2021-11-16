Kucko’s Camera: Season’s first snowfall in southern Livingston County

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked the completion of a $29 million affordable housing development for seniors in the Town of Penfield.

According to officials from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, The Gardens at Penfield Square include 114 affordable apartments with 45 units set aside for households in need of supportive care to live independently. Next to the development is a public green space that will host small local concerts, food truck rodeos, a farmer's market, and more, according to state officials.