Kucko’s Camera: Pageant of Steam in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) — They will be celebrating steam this week in Hopewell, not too far from Canandaigua.

It is the annual “Pageant of Steam” show that begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday there.

The event began in 1960, hosted by the New York Steam Engine Association.

It was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a celebration of old-style farming equipment, but also a chronology of the mechanization of farming equipment.

It is very interesting!

They will draw folks from all over the northeast, and it’s all outdoors there.

Americana at its finest, and a bigtime celebration of steam and beyond.