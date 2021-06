5pm Update: Small but might thunderstorms are slowly pushing east across WNY this afternoon. With dew points in the 70s combined with unstable air, cells have been able to blossom rapidly and produce very heavy rain. We've seen rain rates in excess of 2" an hour at time in the healthiest cores, so at least some risk for flooding will need to be monitored before things start tapering off into the evening. Given the week steering flow, storms will be of the "pulse" variety, flaring up and down relatively quickly. Trying to track them at home is difficult as individual cells tend to develop and collapse long before it moves into any single location. Instead, most of your rain will fall from a storm someone randomly developing overhead versus something you can track through time. That lack of wind and shear will help keeps storms under control from a severe weather standpoint with only gusty winds and perhaps some very small hail the only issues aside from heavy rain and frequent lightning.