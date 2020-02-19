Kucko’s Camera: Lake effect snow bursts caught in slow motion

Breaking News
by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are in lake effect snow mode and there were a couple of really impressive bursts Wednesday morning.

Especially on the east side of Monroe County, not far from the Wayne County border, where I captured this in slow motion:

You can see just how large the snowflakes were.

At times, heavy snowbursts would emerge before giving way to nothing at all.

I always have a red barn or two close by that I can get to quickly in the event of snowfall like we saw Wednesday morning.

That could air mixing with Lake Ontario’s warmer water — the result is a natural beauty that never gets old.

