Heavy rain across the entire region has fallen since early this morning with many already clocking in over an inch. So far so good when it comes to flood concerns as the soil has done a good job at holding together and absorbing a lot of this, mostly beneficial rain.

A flood watch has been issued for Steuben County and we may see a few flood warnings over the next several hours around some tributaries. Rain ends sometime after about 1 pm from west to east. Skies clear and we may even see sun to finish the day as sunset is now 7:06pm.