ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $450 recovery package Monday aimed at revitalizing New York's tourism industry which was severely hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The recovery package, which coincided with the reopening of international borders Monday, will deliver $100 million in one-time payments to support the hardest-hit tourism workers, $100 million in grants to encourage tourism employers to rehire staff, $25 million to attract convention center and hotel events, an additional $25 million for global and domestic marketing efforts, and more, according to officials from the governor's office.