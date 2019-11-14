Kucko’s Camera: Enjoying winter well before it officially begins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It has been a wonderful start to the winter season and winter is officially still more than a month away.

The fun began Monday night at the George Eastman Museum, where some leaves lingered on the trees as the last remnants of autumn.

Went to a lot of places after that and it was an epic week for my beloved polar express captures.

In Lyons …

And Scottsville …

I was also able to capture the quintessential polar express shot with the drone as it was crossing the Genesee River at Letchworth State Park:

Lastly — I call this one “Pretty in Pink and White.” This 1868 Victorian pink house down in Wellsville, New York. It has been in the same family for all of its 151 years and with the snow behind it, it looks almost like an ornament on a cake.

All around, a beautiful week of scenery.